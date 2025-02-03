Dexter Hockey Takes Down Cheboygan

The Dexter hockey team got back I the win column after two straight losses with a 6-1 win over Cheboygan Saturday.

Following a tough overtime loss to Chelsea Wednesday night, the Dreads jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead with first period goals by Jeremy Schroeder and Jaden Boomhour.

Three more goals in the second blew the game open.

Jack Burke, Zach Clark, and Cameron Lippert all found the net in the second period for Dexter to build a 5-0 lead.

Cheboygan scored with just over three minutes left in the third, but the Dreads finished off the scoring when Cameron Enyedy netted a power play goal.

Boomhour collected three assists and Schroeder, Bordy Gordon, and Austin Hutchison two each, and Enyedy one.

Elliot Hamlin earned the win in net for Dexter.