January 31, 2026

Dexter Hockey Takes Down Rival Chelsea in OT

Mike Williamson

Dexter and Chelsea did what Dexter–Chelsea always seems to do on the ice Wednesday night — turned it into a tight, emotional rivalry game that came down to the final moment.

This time, it was Dexter skating away with the last cheer.

Dexter edged Chelsea 4-3 in overtime, getting the game-winner at 7:27 of the extra session to cap a back-and-forth battle that featured momentum swings in every period.

The Dreadnaughts struck first at 5:44 of the opening period when Ben Karolak finished a setup from Ian O’Brien and Zeke Clark to give Dexter a 1-0 lead.

Chelsea answered in the second period with a pair of goals. Sam Berent tied the game with his first career varsity goal at 14:38 on an assist from Evan Gagnon, and Lucas Issel followed with an unassisted goal at 7:10 to put the Bulldogs ahead 2-1.

Dexter pulled even later in the period when Jeremy Schroeder scored at 10:33, finishing a feed from Cameron Enyedy, sending the teams into the third period tied 2-2.

Chelsea briefly regained the lead early in the third as Jacob Corcoran scored an unassisted goal at 11:44. The Dreadnaughts answered again, this time on the power play, with Cameron Enyedy scoring at 5:20 off an assist from Jack Dubuque to force overtime.

In the extra session, Dexter wasted little time finishing it off. At 7:27, Jacob Joffe buried the game-winner with assists from Jeremy Schroeder and Cameron Enyedy, sealing the rivalry victory.

Elliott Hamlin earned the win in goal for Dexter.

Dexter improved to 4-3 in the SEC White and Chelsea fell to 3-3. Both teams trail Jackson at 5-2 in the conference.

