Dexter Hockey Wins Ninth Straight

The Dexter hockey team continued its strong season with three wins last week to stretch the Dreadnaughts win streak to nine games.

Dexter opened the week by blanking Ann Arbor Skyline 4-0.

The game was scoreless after one period, but the Dreads broke through in the second with a goal by Austin Hutchison to make it 1-0.

Dexter took control with a pair of goals in the final 2:40 of the second when Zach Clark and Jeremy Schroeder found the net for a 3-0 lead after two.

The lead grew to 4-0 early in the third when Clark netted his second of the game to finish the scoring.

Brody Gordon picked up a pair of assists, while Jacob Wilson, Aidan Early, and Dawson Waddington each had one.

Dexter improved to 8-0 in the SEC White with a 5-1 win over Jackson Saturday night.

A three goal first period put the Dreads in control, and they cruised to the win.

Jack Burke put the Dreadnaughts on the board first for a 1-0 lead.

Schroeder made it 2-0 and Clark found the net for a 3-0 lead after one.

Hutchison scored early in the second for a 4-0 lead that stood until the third when Gordon beat the goaltender for a 5-0 lead and Dexter cruised to the win.

Hutchison and Jaden Boomhour picked up two assists each, while Schroeder, Wilson, and Cameron Enyedy each had one assist.

The Dreadnaughts hosted Cadillac in an outdoor game at Buhr Park in Ann Arbor Friday night and came away with a 7-1 win.

Stats were not available for the game.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 14-2 overall on the season.