| 3 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

The Dexter Housing Task Force (DHTF) presented the results of their year-long study to the City Council at its Jan. 27 meeting. The purpose of the study was to answer the question – Why exactly is it so difficult to find an affordable place to live around Dexter?

The study began by stating, “Over the last year, the Dexter Housing Task Force (DHTF) has investigated housing in the City of Dexter and reviewed the status of the city housing stock, in general. The effort focused on identifying the population and housing needs, housing stock available and associated costs, and needs and options for improving the overall state of housing in Dexter.”

The Task Force quickly learned that housing is not a problem peculiar to Dexter, but there are many Washtenaw County communities already delving into the conversation. For clarification purposes, the study highlighted two terms that are often used interchangeably but must be understood with clear distinction:

Affordable Housing is rental housing with rent and income restrictions (typically 60% of Area Median Income or below) or housing for homeownership with income restrictions (typically less than 80% of Area Median Income) as governed by local, state, and federal housing assistance programs.

Housing Affordability is access to homeownership or rental options based on housing price relative to household income.

The problem

The study offers little surprise by stating, “The mismatch between housing supply and demand is a key as a contributor to lack of housing affordability in the City of Dexter.” The demand to live in Dexter is high. This drives up housing prices.

The study reports that at this time, the average price of a single-family residence (SFR) in Dexter is close to $300,000 (or $200/sq. ft.). Even homes on the ‘low-end’ of the spectrum exceed $200,000. With the median wage household in Washtenaw County being approximately $65,000, those earning the median wage or below would find it difficult to find housing they could afford in Dexter.

This affects young, entry-level professionals, service and retail workers, seniors, young families, and other limited-income individuals. The study estimates more people now come into the City of Dexter than leave the City for work. The reason for the imbalance is that most of the people who work in Dexter cannot afford to live there.

With the supply and demand issue in mind, the Task Force reports that the City is mostly ‘built-out.’ The community has had major neighborhoods developed over the last 20 years, and the high desirability of Dexter has filled these up. Low availability in housing stock coupled with high demand creates high prices.

The report states, “If the City of Dexter were to suddenly have 100 homes less costly than those currently available, they likely would be purchased relatively quickly, and the price would be bid up by the forces of the market.”

The study points to the community’s own success as a major reason for high home prices. Dexter is a desirable community with good schools, a walkable downtown, multiple parks, and low crime. With proximity to the amenities of a larger city such as major hospitals, arts and culture, high paying jobs, etc., the city offers an excellent quality of life for the residents.

The study also points to other factors such as construction stating, “Construction has also become more expensive in the last 10 years, as the number of building contractors shrank during the Great Recession and building materials have increased in price. Builders generally can make more money with less effort by building larger and more expensive homes. Those factors and more combine to make housing affordability an issue for people with lower income in Dexter.”

There are a variety of housing types in Dexter the overwhelming majority of which are single-family residences.

DHTC member Cole Miller told the City Council, “The (current housing) market was created by policies of previous councils. We just did a review for the master plan and a lot of this report seems to fall in line with that. There are cities that have done away with single-family housing zoning. For example, the entire state of Oregon has recently passed a law prohibiting single-family housing zoning just as a simple measure to instantly increase what the market has available.”

Recommendations

DHTF relied on a number of studies and looked at communities across the country who are also addressing housing needs by seeking ways to diversify their housing stock.

The first of two recommendations from the Housing Task Force is to hold a public forum to get input from current residents and people working in the city, to determine what people want as far as housing is concerned. DHTF sees a sufficient number of large single-family residences and a lower supply of smaller homes and rentals. That may not be a situation people want. Others may be concerned about how any changes may affect the landscape of Dexter.

As a starting point, the DHTF also recommended that the City Council takes a look at zoning requirements that favor larger and more expensive homes.

The study concludes that “It must be remembered that there are no quick fixes. The concerns around housing affordability are not limited to the City of Dexter. Effort from each community, from cities and townships to counties and states, will need to put in place changes to address these concerns in the long run.”

The entire DHTF report can be found at this link.