January 13, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Dexter Ice Festival Returns to Downtown on January 17

Doug Marrin

CommunityDexter

Dexter Ice Festival Returns to Downtown on January 17

The annual Dexter Ice Festival will return to downtown Dexter on Saturday, January 17, bringing carved ice sculptures and live demonstrations to Monument Park.

The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature ice sculptures placed throughout Monument Park, along with live carving demonstrations during the day. The festival is organized by the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce.

Last year’s Ice Fest drew large crowds despite cold temperatures, with more than 80 ice sculptures transforming downtown into a winter display that attracted families, visitors, and local residents throughout the day.

To accommodate the event, Central Street between Main Street and Fifth Street will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 16, through 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 17. Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes during that time.

Photo: One of the exhibits from the 2025 Dexter Ice Festival. Photo by Krista Kangas

Latest articles

Dexter Ice Festival Returns to Downtown on January 17

Doug Marrin

Dexter Wrestlers Have Strong Week

Mike Williamson

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com