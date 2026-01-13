Dexter Ice Festival Returns to Downtown on January 17

The annual Dexter Ice Festival will return to downtown Dexter on Saturday, January 17, bringing carved ice sculptures and live demonstrations to Monument Park.

The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature ice sculptures placed throughout Monument Park, along with live carving demonstrations during the day. The festival is organized by the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce.

Last year’s Ice Fest drew large crowds despite cold temperatures, with more than 80 ice sculptures transforming downtown into a winter display that attracted families, visitors, and local residents throughout the day.

To accommodate the event, Central Street between Main Street and Fifth Street will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 16, through 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 17. Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes during that time.

Photo: One of the exhibits from the 2025 Dexter Ice Festival. Photo by Krista Kangas