The Dexter Iron Dread Powerlifting team had another good showing at the Adrian Regional and had three more lifters qualify for the state meet at North Branch March 7.
While the varsity teams did not have as good of finishes as the Grass Lake Regional where they both won regional titles, the JV teams improved on their finishes.
JV Girls – 5th Overall
JV Boys – 3rd Overall
Varsity Girls – 4th Overall
Varsity Boys – Not reported
Competitors for Dexter were….
JV Girls
123lb – Emilia Pitre – 2nd Place – 360 total – STATE QUALIFIER
132- Averi Rose – 3rd Place – 385 Total
132- Jessi Wagenschutz- 4th Place- 370 total
165- Ashley Mazurek- 2nd Plae – 510 Total
165- Arion Sunstrum – 5th Place – 415 total
Varsity Girls
114 – Corinne Hader – 5th place – 325 total
114- Amanda LaRoe – 6th place – 285 total
155- Ellen Barnes – 3rd place – 615 total
155 – Abby Martin – 6th place – 435 total
155- Brenna Cassidy – 8th place – 420 total
155 – Adrianna Davis – 9th place – 415 total
155- Celia Staton – 10th place – 400 total
165 – Ashley Haralson – 4th place – 470 total
SHW – Hannah Grube – 4th place – 620 total
JV BOYS
145 – Adian Cassidy – 6th place – 460 total
165 – Gabe Ward – 5th Place
165 – Devon Durlait – DNF
181 – John Barr – 3rd place – 870 total
181 – Adam Gilbert – 8th place -420 total
181 – Ben Kovarik – 9th Place – 400 total
194 – Danny Gilbert – 4th place – 865 total
194 – Joe Love – 6th place – 805 total
194 – Gabe Cook – 10th place – 740 total
207 – Peyton Hendricks – 3rd place – 950 total – STATE QUALIFIER
207 – Brayden Visel – 5th place – 795 total
207-Reid Schneider – 8th place – 715 total
242 – Owen Maki – 5th place – 720 total
Varsity Boys
165- Vince Malong – 2nd Place – 895 total – STATE QUALIFIER
165 – Quincy Gough – 3rd Place – 875 total
194 – Matt Gaechter – 1st place – 1050 total
242 – Lukas Berube – 5th place – 895 total
242- Edward Anderson – 6th place – 870 total
275 – Carter Miller – 5th place – 635 total
The Dreadnaughts will be hosting their own powerlifting competition Saturday, February 22