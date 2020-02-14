Advertisement





The Dexter Iron Dread Powerlifting team had another good showing at the Adrian Regional and had three more lifters qualify for the state meet at North Branch March 7.

While the varsity teams did not have as good of finishes as the Grass Lake Regional where they both won regional titles, the JV teams improved on their finishes.

JV Girls – 5th Overall

JV Boys – 3rd Overall

Advertisement

Varsity Girls – 4th Overall

Varsity Boys – Not reported

Competitors for Dexter were….

JV Girls

123lb – Emilia Pitre – 2nd Place – 360 total – STATE QUALIFIER

132- Averi Rose – 3rd Place – 385 Total

132- Jessi Wagenschutz- 4th Place- 370 total

165- Ashley Mazurek- 2nd Plae – 510 Total

165- Arion Sunstrum – 5th Place – 415 total



Varsity Girls

114 – Corinne Hader – 5th place – 325 total

114- Amanda LaRoe – 6th place – 285 total

155- Ellen Barnes – 3rd place – 615 total

155 – Abby Martin – 6th place – 435 total

155- Brenna Cassidy – 8th place – 420 total

155 – Adrianna Davis – 9th place – 415 total

155- Celia Staton – 10th place – 400 total

165 – Ashley Haralson – 4th place – 470 total

SHW – Hannah Grube – 4th place – 620 total



JV BOYS

145 – Adian Cassidy – 6th place – 460 total

165 – Gabe Ward – 5th Place

165 – Devon Durlait – DNF

181 – John Barr – 3rd place – 870 total

181 – Adam Gilbert – 8th place -420 total

181 – Ben Kovarik – 9th Place – 400 total

194 – Danny Gilbert – 4th place – 865 total

194 – Joe Love – 6th place – 805 total

194 – Gabe Cook – 10th place – 740 total

207 – Peyton Hendricks – 3rd place – 950 total – STATE QUALIFIER

207 – Brayden Visel – 5th place – 795 total

207-Reid Schneider – 8th place – 715 total

242 – Owen Maki – 5th place – 720 total



Varsity Boys

165- Vince Malong – 2nd Place – 895 total – STATE QUALIFIER

165 – Quincy Gough – 3rd Place – 875 total

194 – Matt Gaechter – 1st place – 1050 total

242 – Lukas Berube – 5th place – 895 total

242- Edward Anderson – 6th place – 870 total

275 – Carter Miller – 5th place – 635 total

The Dreadnaughts will be hosting their own powerlifting competition Saturday, February 22