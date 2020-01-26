Advertisement





The Dexter Iron Dread varsity boys and girls powerlifting teams both earned Regional titles at Grass Lake Saturday afternoon and qualified for the state finals at North Branch March 7.

At the Regional, teams take the top 10 lifters scores and the highest total weight is the champion.

The lifters compete in the bench press, dead lift, and squat and take the total weight lifted.

The girls had four individual state qualifiers and the boys three. To qualify for state as an individual you need to finish in the top two spots in your weight class.

Dexter Girls Iron Dread Power Lifting Regional Champions. Picture provided by Coach Chris Whittaker

Qualifying for the girls were

Class Lifter Total Weight Place

155 Ellen Barnes 555 2nd

SHW Hannah Grube 605 2nd

220 McKenna Brice 500 1st

165 Eleanor King 490 2nd

Other top lifters for the girls were Brenna Cassidy 6th at 155, Corinne Hader 3rd at 114, Amanda Laroe 6th at 114, Celia Staton 7th at 155, Madison Voeller 4th at 165, Ashley Haralson 3rd at 165, and Abby Martin 5th at 155.

Dexter Iron Dread Boys Powerlifting Regional Champions. Picture provided Coach Chris Whittaker

Qualifying for the varsity boys were

194 Matt Gaechter 1025 2nd

181 Andrew Zogaib 945 2nd

220 Jordan Watson 1200 2nd

Other top lifters for the boys were Vince Malong 3rd at 155, Edward Anderson 3rd at 242, Lukas Berube 4th at 242, Nate Deleruyelle 4th at 181, Quincy Gough 4th at 165, and Carter Miller 6th at 275.

The JV girls finished 5th overall.

Ashley Mazurek qualified by finishing 2nd at 165 with 490 pounds. Other competitors for Dexter were Emilia Pitre 5th at 123, Averi Rose 8th at 145, and Jessica Wagenschutz 6th at 132. Arion Sunstrum competed in the bench for Dexter.

The JV boys finished 6th overall.

Third place finishes went to John Barr, Danny Gilbert, and Peyton Hendricks.

Finishing fourth was Gabe Cook and Joe Love was 6th. Cooper Thompson finished 7th and eighth place finishes went to Owen Maki and Jackson Bertram.

Others competing for the Dexter JV were Aidan Cassidy, Devon Durliat, Adam Gilbert, Reid Schneider, Ben Kovarik, Henry Lehr, and Brayden Visel.