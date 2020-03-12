Advertisement





The Dexter Iron Dread Powerlifting team competed at the State Meets the past two weeks with the JV competing at Lake Orion February 28 and the varsity at North Branch March 8.

Top finisher for the varsity girls was Ellen Barnes (155 LBs) with a 9th place finish with a combined total of 630 pounds. The total weight is based on lifts in the dead lift, bench, and squat.

Hannah Grube (SHW lbs) was 10th in her division with a total of 690 lbs. McKenna Brice (220) was 14th with a lift total of 555 lbs and Eleanor King (165) 525 lbs.

The top finisher for the varsity boys was Vince Malong (165) with a three lift total of 950 lbs.

Matt Gaechter (194) was 13th with a total 995 lbs and Andrew Zogaib (181) with a total of 990 lbs.

Ashley Mazurek (165) finished 6th for the JV girls with lifts totaling 555 lbs.

John Barr (181) finished 6th for the JV boys with a three lift total of 940 lbs, while Peyton Hendricks (207) was 10th with a total of 945.