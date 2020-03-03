Advertisement





| 30 sec read | by Doug Marrin |

Third St. looking down the hill from Central St.

Third and Broad streets in Dexter will be getting a much-needed facelift next year, or maybe rebirth is a better description. Plans are being made for a total reconstruction of the road in 2021.

Approximately 1,000 feet of pavement will be replaced beginning where Third St. intersects with Central St. (at the Dexter Mill) downhill around the curve onto Broad St. to Central St.

Photo: Google maps

The City’s engineering firm of OHM has submitted plans which include the following:

Reconstruction of approximately .2 miles of road.

Reconstructing the curve at Broad and Third to improve geometrics.

Updates of permanent traffic control signs and pavement markings in the corridor.

Improvement of stormwater drainage and outlet.

It is anticipated that construction will require full closure to the public and access provided only to business and property owners. Included in the plans will be landscaping to improve the green infrastructure of the segment and prevent soil erosion.

OHM has suggested an information letter be sent to property owners along the project corridor as plans develop as well as a public meeting for residents and businesses.

View from Broad St. looking at the curve into Third St.