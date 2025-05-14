Dexter Keeps Title Hopes Alive with DH Sweep

The Dexter baseball team kept its SEC Red title hopes alive with a doubleheader sweep of Ypsilanti Lincoln Monday.

The Dreadnaughts are tied for second with AA Skyline at 13-4, one game behind league leading Saline at 14-3. All three have single games Wednesday, setting up a huge last week of the season when Saline has a three-game set with Skyline and Dexter with fourth place Pioneer.

Dexter made quick work of Lincoln Monday with a pair of mercies 16-1 and 13-0.

The Dreads took advantage of wild pitching by the Splitters with five walk and five hit batters in the opener.

The offense put five runs on the board in the second and third innings and finished the game with six in the fourth.

Jack Sayler, Chance Sobbry, Brady Arbaugh, and Jack Godfrey each had a hit and two rbi.

Jake Stepaniak and Andrew Cusick added a hit and rbi each, while Noah Fernandez and Matt Clayton had one hit each.

Cusick struck out five and allowed four hits for the win on the mound.

Dexter scored five runs in the first inning of the nightcap and cruised to the 13-1 win.

Sobby led the hitting attack with two hits and two rbi, while Cole Novara added two hits and a run scored.

Arbaugh added a hit and two rbi, with Sayler, Fernandez, Stepaniak, Mason McAllister, Godfrey, and Connor Granger each collecting a hit and rbi and Connor Robeson a hit and two runs scored.

McCallister struck out three for the win for the Dreads.

Dexter improved to 24-7 overall on the season.