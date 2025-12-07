December 07, 2025

Dexter Kicks off the Holiday Season

Lonnie Huhman

CommunityDexter

The Dexter community really kicked off the season on December 5th and 6th with the downtown being filled with people celebrating the holiday spirit.

On the evening of Dec. 5, the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce event “Light Up Dexter” took place with a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and the lighting of the Christmas trees in Monument Park. Families and children lined up around the park and gazebo to pose for photos with Santa.

The next day on Saturday the festivities continued with Christmas at the Mansion inside Dexter’s Historic Gordon Hall with its huge Christmas Village on display, and then in downtown with the annual Holiday Hustle that saw runners and walkers filling the downtown streets, and finally that evening with the Dexter Light Parade going down Main Street.

The Christmas trees in downtown will stay on display all throughout the month.

