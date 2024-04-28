Dexter Lacrosse Avenges Loss to Tecumseh

The Dexter boys’ lacrosse team avenged its loss to Tecumseh last week by defeating the Indians 10-7 Wednesday night.

The Indians had beaten the Dreadnaughts 13-4 the week prior, but it was Deter that came out on top this time to move into a first-place tie with Tecumseh with two games remaining in conference play.

Marty Watson led the Dexter offense with three goals and an assist.

Dawson Waddington added three goals, while Benny Willard had two goals and two assists.

Nico Willard and Brady Dresch had a goal each, while Owen Bibby had an assist. Jeremy Schroeder made seven saves in net for Dexter.

Earlier in the week, the Dreads ran by Lincoln 17-1.

Benny Willard had a huge night with three goals and six assists for the Dreads.

Nico Willard had four goals and William Simpson three for the Dreadnaughts.

Watson had two goals and an assist, Bibby two goals, and Mateo Kipke, Krit Viriya, and Waddington one goal each. Kaiden Davis added two assists and Schroeder made six saves in net.

Dexter improved to 9-2 overall with an 11-10 win over Canton Friday night.

Benny Willard and Watson had three goals and four assists each to lead Dexter.

Bibby had two goals, while Davis, Dresch, and Simpson had one goal each. Schroeder made 10 saves in net for the Dreadnaughts.