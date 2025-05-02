Dexter Lacrosse Clinches Fourth Straight SEC White Title

The Dexter boys’ lacrosse team made it four straight SEC White titles after an 18-4 win over Chelsea Wednesday night.

The win kept the Dreadnaughts perfect in the White with a 7-0 record, two games better than second-place Tecumseh with one game remaining against Jackson on the league schedule.

Dawson Waddington had a big night against Chelsea for the Dreads with five goals and three assists.

William Simpson had a six point night with four goals and two assists, while Benny Willard add three goals and two assists.

Brendan Schinn chipped in with three goals, Owen Bibby two goals, Marty Watson and goal and two assists, and Jay Corcoran one assist.

Jeremy Schroeder and Spencer Kinnard combined for three saves in net for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts took down Northville 14-8 in a non-league contest Saturday.

Willard had a monster game with three goals and four assists.

Corcoran recorded three goals and two assists, while Waddington added three goals and one assist.

Watson chipped in with three goals, Simpson one goal and two assists, and Cam Enyedy one goal.

Schroder stopped six saves in net for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter improved to 10-2 overall on the season