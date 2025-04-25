Dexter Lacrosse Stays Perfect in SEC White

The Dexter boys’ lacrosse team picked up two more wins this week to improve to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in the SEC White.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by rolling over Ypsilanti Lincoln 19-1 Monday night.

Dawson Waddington had a huge night for the Dreads with six goals and one assist.

Marty Watson and Jay Corcoran recorded three goals each.

Benny Willard and Brendan Shinn each had two goals and one assist, while Brady Dresch and William Simpson each had a goal and assist. Asher Hutchison chipped in with a goal and Alex Watson had an assist.

Jeremy Schroeder stopped one shot in net for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter moved to 6-0 in the White with a 9-2 win over Tecumseh Wednesday night.

Waddington picked up three goals and one assist to lead the Dreads.

Marty Watson and Willard had two goals and two assists each, while Simpson chipped in with two goals.

Schroeder was outstanding in net with 16 saves for Dexter.