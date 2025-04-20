Dexter Lacrosse Takes Two in SEC White

The Dexter boys’ lacrosse team took a pair of SEC White games this week to improve to 6-2 overall on the season.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by taking out rival Chelsea 17-6.

Benny Willard had a huge seven point night for the Dreads with two goals and five assists.

Dawson Waddington added four goals and one assist and William Simpson chipped in with four goals.

Marty Watson collected three goals and an assist, Jay Corcoran two goals, Brendan Shinn one goal and one assist, Alex Watson one goal, and Cam Enyedy two assists.

Jeremy Schroeder made eight saves in net for the Dreads.

Dexter then cruised past Jackson 21-3.

Marty Watson had an eight point night with three goals and five assists.

Simpson was right behind with four goals and three assists.

Willard finished with four goals and two assists, Corcoran three goals and one assists, Waddington one goal and four assists, Shinn two goals, Enyedy a goal and assist, Brady Dresch, Austin Hutchinson, and Owen Bibby one goal each.

Schroeder and Spencer Kinnard made one save each in net for the Dreads.

Dexter improved to 4-0 in the SEC White.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann