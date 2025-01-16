Dexter Launches Search for Finance Director

City of Dexter Seeks Skilled Finance Professional to Oversee $14 Million Budget and Ensure Smooth Transition Amid Leadership Change

The City of Dexter has announced its search for a new Finance Director/Treasurer as current director, Marie Sherry, prepares for retirement in July 2025 after more than 20 years in the position.

The Finance Director/Treasurer serves as Dexter’s Chief Financial Officer, overseeing key financial functions such as budgeting, auditing, accounting, and treasury operations. The City of Dexter has a budget of approximately $14 million, over 19 funds, 21 full-time employees, a recent bond rating of AA from S&P, and consistently “unqualified opinion” (clean) reports from the City’s auditor.

Key Responsibilities Include:

Ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations in financial operations.

Preparing and delivering monthly financial presentations to the City Council, enabling data-driven policy decisions.

Overseeing revenue streams, including state and federal funding, as well as city tax and utility payments.

Administering the city’s retirement system in coordination with the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (MERS).

Leading the budget process and managing financial reporting for audits.

Applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree in finance or accounting and demonstrate at least three years of relevant experience. Familiarity with municipal finance principles, Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) protocols, and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is also required. Preferred qualifications include a master’s degree, CPA certification, or experience in a government setting.

The position offers a salary range of $85,000 to $100,000, depending on qualifications and a benefits package. Interested candidates should submit their application materials to Dexter City Hall by February 14, 2025, for the first round of reviews.

Submit a cover letter, resume, and a City Employment Application Form (available on the City’s website) to Dexter City Hall, City of Dexter, 3515 Broad St., Dexter, MI, 48130, or email to jbreyer@dextermi.gov.

For more information and job description details, visit Job Openings on the City’s website at https://www.dextermi.gov/