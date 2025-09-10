Dexter Lions Bring Back Apple Daze Festival on October 4

The fall season in Dexter will get a lively kickoff on Saturday, October 4, when the Dexter Lions Club hosts its annual Apple Daze Festival at Monument Park. Running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will feature entertainment and activities for all ages, while supporting the Lions’ community service projects.

A Full Day of Family Fun

Last year’s festival had more than 30 craft booths, and this year is shaping up to be the same. There will also be hayrides to and from the Dexter Cider Mill, and kid favorites like bounce houses, games, pumpkin bowling, and new this year – putt putt golf. The always-popular Apple Pie Eating Contest is set for 2 p.m., and keep an eye on the Dexter Lions Apple Daze Facebook page for other competitions like last year’s scarecrow contest, painted pumpkin contest, and the dog costume contest. Entertainment will occupy the gazebo stage all day.

A Community Tradition

Dexter Lion Dave Steptoe said the festival has grown into a highlight of the year for the club and the community. “We just want to give families a chance to come into town, spend the day, and enjoy themselves,” Steptoe explained. “It’s a way for us to support local businesses, showcase the crafters, and put on something fun for everybody as we head into fall.”

2024 Dexter Apple Daze. Courtesy of Dexter Lions

Supporting Service Projects

While the day promises plenty of fun, Apple Daze also supports the Lions’ service work. Proceeds from the event go back into the Dexter community. Among their efforts, the club runs the KidSight program, which offers free vision screenings for children. Using specialized cameras, the Lions can quickly check for issues such as nearsightedness or farsightedness. Parents receive a report if further evaluation by an eye doctor is needed.

“Our vision screening program has been a big part of what we do,” Steptoe said. “Catching problems early makes all the difference for kids.”

Volunteers and Sponsors

Apple Daze is also a team effort. Middle school and high school students volunteer to help run activities, while 18 local businesses sponsor the event. Steptoe noted that this collaboration is what keeps the festival vibrant. “It’s really the whole community coming together,” he said. “We couldn’t do it without the students, the businesses, and the families who show up every year.”

Festival Details

Date: Saturday, October 4

Saturday, October 4 Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: Monument Park, downtown Dexter

The Dexter Lions invite everyone to enjoy a day of autumn fun, food, and festivities at Apple Daze 2025.