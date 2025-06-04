Dexter Lions Club Awards Scholarships to Graduating Seniors

Each year the Dexter Lions Club puts together the Dexter High School Fall Sports Program, and each year the club presents scholarships to some local graduating seniors looking to the next steps in their lives.

It’s not just a fall sports program, it’s a helping hand.

This year the Dexter Lions presented ten-$1,000 Scholarship Awards to Dexter High School Seniors at the Honors Convocation on May 28.

The scholarships went to: Katherine Rossow , Addie Streetman, Eric Smaby, Hannah Olsen, Lauren Hart, Ryan Grann, Madelyn Corgan, Andrew Boydston, Tessa Baughman(Louie Ceriani Scholarship) and Elijah Smith ( Ron Raiford Memorial Scholarship).

The Sun Times News c connected with Lions Club member and scholarship chair Terry Walters to ask about the scholarships.

Walters said funds for these scholarships come from the sale and advertising of the Dexter High School Fall Sports Program done by the Dexter Lions. He said the programs are sold at home football games with over 70 local Dexter businesses providing ads for the program, which contains the pictures of all Fall Sports teams and the Dexter High School Band.

The students apply for the scholarships and the club, through its scholarship committee, goes through them to pick the awardees.

Photo: Dexter Lions 2025 Scholarship Awardees- back row left to right – Elijah Smith, Andrew Boydston . Eric Smaby. Front row l to r – Lauren Hart, Hannah Olsen, Tessa Baughman, Addie Streetman and Madelyn Corgan. Missing from picture- Ryan Grann and Katherine Rossow.

Photo courtesy of the Dexter Lions Club