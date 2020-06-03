Advertisement

| 90 sec read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

In its continuing efforts to make a difference in the community, the Dexter Lions Club recently awarded six scholarships to a group of local students.

Dexter High School seniors who received scholarships were Jordan Dicks, Anna Lehr, Rose Reilly, Mitchell Sterlitz and Emma Vantine. The Lions also gave out the Carl Willoughby Memorial Scholarship for the Kiwanis and this year the recipient was Anthony Trinkle.

Each year the Lions Club awards scholarships. Terry Walters, who is the Lions Club scholarship chairman, said this annual tradition is an important one for them.

Advertisement

“The Dexter Lions feel that it is important to support the youth in the Dexter community and the scholarships each year is one way we can do this,” Walters said.

The applicants complete an essay on their application which is to include their scholarship grades, class rank, community and school involvement, and future goals, according to Walters. They were also asked the question as to why they are a good candidate for the scholarship.

This year the Lions received 30 applications. These were judged and scored by the Dexter Lions Scholarship Committee.

Since 1985, the Dexter Lions have awarded 4-6 scholarships each year in the amount of $174,500 to Dexter High School seniors. The Lions have also supported the former Dexter Kiwanis Club by presenting the Carl Willoughby Memorial Scholarship from the Dexter Kiwanis Club for the past eight years from a $4,000 donation from the Dexter Kiwanis.

Walters said funds for the scholarships each year are made possible from the sale of ads in the Fall Sports program and donations for the program at all home football games. He said there are between 80-100 local businesses who take out ads each year in the Fall Sports program.

“The Dexter Lions appreciate the support of so many in the Dexter community and continue to serve to support those in need and assist where needed,” Walters said. “This is all done with a current membership of 64 men and women of the Dexter Lions!”