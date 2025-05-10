May 10, 2025

Dexter

Dexter Lions Club Offers Early Vision Tests

The Dexter Lions’ KidSight program will offer public walk-in vision screenings on May 17 from 10am – 1pm at 7444 Ann Arbor St Suite F (State Farm Office) for all ages, focusing on children aged six months and older.

The Lions Club has already been to three locations this spring screening children for detection of vision problems that can be corrected if caught at early stages. In the past years the Lions have focused on the preschools in the area. This year, in addition to preschools, they are branching out to families that may not have children in preschool or are part of a home school program.

The test itself takes less than a second thanks to the screener used by the Club.

Participants may sign up for a specific time at https://tinyurl.com/Kidsight-Signup. Children’s programs that would like the Lions to set up screening booth can call or text (734) 646-5213.

