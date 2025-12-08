Dexter Lions Present Peace Poster Award

The Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest is an annual tradition for students in Dexter to demonstrate their artistic talents. The Dexter Lions Club recently announced the winners from Creekside Intermediate School.

First place was Emmy DiPatrizio, second place was Annabelle Tabor and third place was George Larson.

For the past 12 years the Dexter Lions have participated in the Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest. This year the club worked with Creekside Art Teacher Kirsten Butler and her art class with Lions Club member John Gochis as the chairman of the Peace Poster contest.

Each winner received a cash award from the Dexter Lions Club. Emmy, the first place winner, attended the Dexter Lions meeting with her parents and art teacher to receive a certificate and her cash award.

Emmy’s poster has been sent on for District judging.

Photo 1: The winning poster. Photo courtesy of the Dexter Lions

Photo 2: Dexter Lions Peace Poster contest winner, Emmy DiPatrizio with art teacher Kirsten Butler and Lion Terry Walters and Lion John Gochis. Photo courtesy of the Dexter Lions

Photo 3: Second place winner Annabelle Tabor with her poster. Photo courtesy of the Dexter Lions

Photo 4: Third place winner George Larson. Photo courtesy of the Dexter Lions