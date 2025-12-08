December 08, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Dexter Lions Present Peace Poster Award

Lonnie Huhman

DexterEducation

Dexter Lions Present Peace Poster Award

The Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest is an annual tradition for students in Dexter to demonstrate their artistic talents. The Dexter Lions Club recently announced the winners from Creekside Intermediate School.

First place was Emmy DiPatrizio, second place was Annabelle Tabor and third place was George Larson.

For the past 12 years the Dexter Lions have participated in the Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest. This year the club worked with Creekside Art Teacher Kirsten Butler and her art class with Lions Club member John Gochis as the chairman of the Peace Poster contest.

Each winner received a cash award from the Dexter Lions Club. Emmy, the first place winner, attended the Dexter Lions meeting with her parents and art teacher to receive a certificate and her cash award.

Emmy’s poster has been sent on for District judging.

Photo 1: The winning poster. Photo courtesy of the Dexter Lions

Photo 2: Dexter Lions Peace Poster contest winner, Emmy DiPatrizio with art teacher Kirsten Butler and Lion Terry Walters and Lion John Gochis. Photo courtesy of the Dexter Lions

Photo 3: Second place winner Annabelle Tabor with her poster. Photo courtesy of the Dexter Lions

Photo 4: Third place winner George Larson. Photo courtesy of the Dexter Lions

Dexter Community Schools, Dexter Lions Club, Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest

Latest articles

Dexter Lions Present Peace Poster Award

Lonnie Huhman

Encore’s “Frozen” Soars In a Magical World of Singing and Dancing

Steven Sheldon

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com