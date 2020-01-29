Advertisement





Form-based development – when a gas station doesn’t look like a gas station. | Photo: Eric Fischer on Flickr, some rights reserved

A proposal by Carlisle/Wortman Associates, Inc. (CWA) has been introduced to the City of Dexter for work to be done updating the City’s zoning ordinances.

“The last comprehensive update to the City’s zoning ordinance was in 1995,” explains Dexter Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol. “Since then, there have been four updates to the City’s Master Plan, including the most recent which was adopted by City Council in November of last year.”

The City began a comprehensive update to zoning ordinances in 2015 but it was paused in 2017 when an update to the Master Plan was of a more urgent nature. The updated Master Plan was adopted in November 2019 and the City now turns its attention back to continuing the Zoning Ordinance Update.

CWA has a long-standing relationship with the City of Dexter as planning consultants. In the update, CWA will pay special attention to such issues as land use, sense of place (place-making), and history. This will all be done within the context of the City’s recently adopted Master Plan.

CWA’s proposal notes that “The recently adopted Master Plan anticipates form-based districts for the Downtown as well as the Dexter-Ann Arbor and Baker Road Corridors.”

‘Form-based districts’ are developments that have been regulated with building form and appearance in mind first and building use second. This approach is used to achieve a particular type of ‘place’ based on a community’s vision such as Dexter’s desire for a small-town feel while continuing to meet the demand for economic development.

With this in mind, the proposal predicts revisions to such zoning ordinance issues as special land uses, district regulations, condominiums, environmental provisions, parking and loading, landscaping, and signage.

Working with a city subcommittee, CWA expects the work to take somewhere between eighteen months and two years. The cost for the zoning ordinance update is estimated to be $49,000.

“We are overdue to conduct a comprehensive review of the zoning ordinance, but moreover, we need to update the zoning ordinance in order to implement the goals and objectives of our newly updated Master Plan,” says Michelle.

The CWA proposal is currently under review by Dexter’s Planning Commission with the expectation that it will be on the agenda for consideration at the Feb. 3 meeting. It the proposal is then accepted, it will proceed to City Council for consideration on their Feb. 10 meeting.