Dexter Makes Short Work of Monroe

A big second quarter helped the Dexter football team overcome a slow start as the Dreadnaughts rolled to a 49-7 win over Monroe Friday night.

The Dreads improved to 6-0 in the SEC Red and 7-0 overall with the SEC Red win.

Dexter missed a field goal on its opening drive, but on the first play, Mitchell Ward picked off a Trojan pass and returned it to the Monroe 29.

The Dreadnaughts capitalized and scored on a four-yard TD pass from Cooper Arnedt to Jaiden Juback for a 7-0 lead.

Monroe answered to tie the game at seven, but it was all Dreadnaughts from there.

Arnedt put Dexter on top when he sprinted through the Trojan defense for a 72-yard touchdown run for a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

Dexter blew the game open in the second with four scoring drives.

Arnedt scored his second TD of the game with an 11-yard run for a 21-7 lead.

The next series Monroe tried a fake punt in its own territory and Juback tackled the punter for a big loss and the Dreads took over at the Trojan 28.

Dexter struck on the first play after the fake punt when Juback hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Arnedt to make it 28-7.

The Dreads defense forced another Monroe punt and Cole Novara returned it 81 yards and was forced out of bounds at the one yardline. One play later Ronny Johnson ran into the endzone for a touchdown.

Dexter was not done in the second and pushed the lead to 42-7 when Arnedt hit Novara for a six-yard scoring pass for the big halftime lead.

The Dreadnaughts finished off the scoring in the second half when Grant Goodrich intercepted a Trojan pass and Johnson scored his second TD of the game from four yards out to make the final 49-7.

Arnedt had a huge night 13-16 passing for 177 yards and three TD passes and rushed for 100 yards on five carries and two TD’s.

Juback caught seven passes for 80 yards and two scores and had the big tackle for a loss on the fake punt that set up a touchdown.

Novara caught four passes for 56 yards and a score, Johnson two for 41, Eli Winkler three for 27, and Oliver Hutchison two for 27.

Johnson rushed for 84 yards and two scores, while Jack Votaw had 46 yards on 13 carries.

Ryan Hmpton was 5-5 passing for 54 yards and rushed for five yards for the Dreads.

Dexter wraps up SEC Red play Friday night when they host Ypsilanti Lincoln.