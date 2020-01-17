Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Mayor Keough reported that the City is planning a meeting between Avalon, Faith in Action and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office to review and address concerns raised by residents at the Dec. 3 Planning Commission meeting and the Dec. 9 City Council Meeting regarding the planned Hilltop View Apartments development.

“As I am sure Council and residents are aware, there has been a lot of discussion, comments, and questions on social media and in the papers related to the proposed project on Dan Hoey,” Mayor Keough stated in his report. “I welcome all questions and would be happy to speak to anyone to help get them answers to their questions, comments, or concerns.”

The Mayor also reported that union negotiations with city workers are ongoing.

“Union negotiations are going well,” Mayor Keough told the council. “We met twice in the last week. I hope we’re getting close. We’re starting to narrow the topics down which is good.”

Recommendations will be coming soon to fill open spots on the Downtown Development Authority and the Arts, Heritage, and Culture Committee. Applications have been received and Mayor Keough hopes to make recommendations to the Council at its next meeting. A spot has recently opened on the City’s Election Commission and will be advertised soon.

Mayor Keough’s entire report can be found at this link beginning on page 75.