Dexter Voters to Decide on Meadowview Property Sale in August 5 Ballot Proposal

Photo: Google Streetview

On August 5, voters in the City of Dexter will weigh in on a proposal that could authorize the sale of a 2.38-acre city-owned property at the intersection of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road and Meadowview Drive, just across from Mill Creek Middle School.

The property was purchased by the city in 2019 for $544,283. At the time, it was considered a potential location for new public safety facilities. However, the City Council ultimately selected the city-owned site at 8140 Main Street for the fire station, which is currently under construction. That decision left the Meadowview parcel without a designated public use.

By city charter, Dexter must secure a two-thirds vote from City Council and a majority vote from residents to sell any public land. The council approved the measure at its April 14 meeting. The proposal now awaits on the August 5 ballot for voter approval.

An appraisal conducted earlier this year valued the property at $780,000. In April, the city was advised to list it between $625,000 and $650,000 based on current market conditions. The site is zoned ARC (Dexter-Ann Arbor Road Corridor) and falls under the city’s long-term master plan for corridor development.

City officials say there is no current or future municipal need for the property and that returning it to private use would better serve the community.

“The City of Dexter originally purchased the Meadowview property as a potential location for a new fire station,” said Councilmember Joe Semifero in an email. “However, with construction now successfully underway on the original fire station site, Meadowview is no longer needed for municipal purposes.”

“Keeping the land offers no strategic or service value to the community, and holding onto unused property ties up public assets that could otherwise serve our broader community needs,” Semifero added. “Selling the property puts it back into productive use, and any future development will remain subject to the City’s zoning and site plan approval processes.”

Semifero noted that the property shares zoning characteristics with nearby uses such as a childcare center and a bank. He suggested that a future developer could build a mixed-use project or townhomes consistent with the city’s character—walkable, appealing to both young professionals and older residents, and capable of generating new property tax revenue.

Proceeds from the sale would not be needed to complete the fire station. That project remains on budget and is being funded through the approved millage, general fund contributions, and previously saved capital funds.

“It’s important to correct a common misunderstanding: the fire station budget was not intended to be covered solely by the voter-approved millage,” said Councilmember Sanam Aldag in an email. “Funding also included long-saved facility funds and general fund dollars. Proceeds from the sale of Meadowview would be returned to the general fund, restoring these important reserves.”

“This helps maintain financial flexibility for future emergencies, infrastructure projects, or quality-of-life investments, all without increasing taxes,” Aldag said. “Selling the property is a fiscally responsible move that supports the City’s overall financial health, and ensures it can be used productively in alignment with community standards.”

As of now, there are no active development proposals or potential buyers for the property. The city emphasizes that any future use would require adherence to zoning regulations and site plan review. Voters will make the final decision on whether the land can be sold.

To help answer questions, Council Members Sanam Aldag and Joe Semifero will host a Town Hall at Erratic Ale on Sunday, July 27, at 3 p.m.