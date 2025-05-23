Dexter Honors Fallen Heroes at 2025 Memorial Day Ceremony

Dexter will gather on May 26, 2025, for its annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, featuring retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Jason K. Fettig as the keynote speaker.

Photo: Fettig directing the Marine Band during annual memorial observances to John Philip Sousa at the Congressional Cemetery in 2007By Gunnery Sgt. Kristin Mergen, Flickr, Public Domain

The community will gather once again in solemn tribute on Monday, May 26, 2025, for the annual Dexter Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, organized and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Dexter. The program, which begins with a parade through downtown and concludes with a ceremony at Monument Park Gazebo, honors the lives of those who gave their all in service to the United States.

Retired U.S. Navy Commander Chris Gordon, a member of the Rotary Club of Dexter, will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The ceremony opens with the posting of the colors by the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, followed by a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Stephen West, Chair of Voice & Opera and Professor of Music at the University of Michigan.

Pastor Denise Kasischke of Huron River Methodist Church will deliver the invocation, and Dexter City Council Member Sanam Aldag will read the city’s official Memorial Day proclamation.

A highlight of this year’s program will be remarks from special guest Colonel Jason K. Fettig, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired). Col. Fettig previously served as the 28th Director of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band. During his tenure, he advised the White House on musical matters and led the band for hundreds of national events, including two Presidential Inaugurations and a Presidential State Funeral. He also championed music education and international performances, and in 2024, after a decorated career, joined the faculty at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance as Professor of Music and Director of University Bands.

The ceremony will conclude with the playing of “Taps” by Joshua Cohen of the Ypsilanti Symphony Orchestra and the Ann Arbor Concert Band, and the retiring of the colors by the Sheriff’s Honor Guard.

Now in its 27th year, the Rotary Club of Dexter continues its tradition of community service through events such as this, in line with its motto “Service Above Self.”

For more information or to get involved, visit rotarydexter.org.