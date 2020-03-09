Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin |

For many of us Memorial Day is the official start to summer and there could be no better kick for longer days, sunshine, warmth, outdoor recreation, vacations, and fun than with a parade.

Dexter’s Memorial Day Parade begins at 10:00 a.m. on the holiday which this year is Monday, May 25, 2020. After the parade, a brief ceremony will be held in Monument Park to remember those who have fallen in service of our country.

“We think it’s a very important program for the community,” says Steve Feinman, organizer of the annual event. “It’s important because Memorial Day is about two things: Remembrance of those people from who have served, fought and even died going all the way back to the Civil War. It’s also a celebration of what they fought for, what we have today. If they hadn’t served, fought and died, we wouldn’t be here, our kids wouldn’t be here, our community wouldn’t be here.”

Advertisement

Dexter is one of the few towns in the area that still holds a Memorial Day Parade. It is sponsored, organized, and staffed by the Dexter Rotary Club.

While the parade is just one of the many summer events held in downtown Dexter, there’s a difference. “The Memorial Day event is both solemn and celebratory at the same time,” says Steve “It has a different purpose in that it is about getting us to pause and remember.”

Memorial Day was originally called ‘Decoration Day.’ While many places claim to be the origin on the observance, Yale University historian David Blight places the beginning of the holiday in April 1865 when a group of former slaves gathered in Charleston, SC, at a Confederate prison site where more than 250 Union soldiers had died. They dug up the soldiers’ mass grave and respectably interred each individual in their own grave. A few days later, 10,000 Charleston residents of all backgrounds and Union soldiers marched around the new cemetery singing, decorating graves, and scattering red roses.

Steve stresses that it is not a commercial operation. “It is not a profitable event,” he says. “Nobody pays to be in the parade. We don’t solicit donations. Elected officials currently holding office are welcome to participate but not anyone running for office.”

Thousands line Main Street in Dexter to watch the annual event. Last year’s parade had about 1,000 participants. Local groups are invited and encouraged to participate in the parade.

For more information on the parade and how to get involved, visit http://www.dextermemorialdayparade.com/