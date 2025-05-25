Dexter Memorial Day Parade 2025 to Honor Service and Community

Dexter’s annual Memorial Day Parade, a cherished community event since 1945, will once again bring neighbors together to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country. Sponsored and organized by the Rotary Club of Dexter since 2013, the 2025 parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 26.

“It’s a parade that’s a remembrance, a memorial to those people who served and died for our country,” said Steve Feinman, incoming president of the Rotary Club of Dexter, in a radio interview with Lucy Ann Lance (00:57). “We want to celebrate this day as often as possible.”

This year’s event features 48 groups and more than 1,200 participants, including the Dexter High School Band, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard, and a variety of civic organizations, dance schools, scouts, and car clubs.

“The idea is it gives a greater sense of community, having all these groups and seeing all them, and particularly having the kids participate. They love it” (09:41), Feinman said.

The post-parade ceremony will take place at Monument Park gazebo, expected to begin around 11 a.m. A special guest this year is Col. Jason Fettig, former director of the U.S. Marine Band and now Director of University Bands at the University of Michigan. Steve West, head of voice and opera at U-M, will sing the national anthem.

“It’s very fortunate that we have him coming to speak,” said Feinman (03:46). “We have a nice ceremony afterwards, and everybody comes home having enjoyed the parade and remembering what it stands for.”

The Rotary Club’s motto for the event, “Honor and Service,” is reflected not only in the participants but in the intentional design of the parade, which avoids political promotion, excludes live animals for safety, and enforces rules like no candy throwing to protect children.

“We don’t inhibit anybody from coming. It’s just a civic parade… There’s no politics. It’s just celebrating our nation and what we stand for” (03:28).

The ceremony is expected to draw 400–500 attendees and wrap up before noon.