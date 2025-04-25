Dexter Memorial Day Parade Grows as Community Groups Sign On

Photo by Thomas Morris

The Dexter Memorial Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 26 in downtown Dexter along Main Street, and the lineup is already packed with community favorites.

Organized by the Dexter Rotary, the parade will once again honor the nation’s veterans and those who gave their lives in service, while also celebrating the spirit of community that defines Dexter.

So far, the following groups, businesses, and individuals have registered:

American Legion (parade organizers)

(parade organizers) Dreadbots (Dexter High School robotics team)

(Dexter High School robotics team) Dexter Hockey Club

Moose/Dexter Trap

Dexter Builders

Roofman

SBK Orthodontics

St. Joseph Parish

St. Andrew’s Church

Huron River Methodist Church

Webster Church

Dexter Lions Club

UA Local 190 JTC Plumbers (registered twice, indicating strong representation)

(registered twice, indicating strong representation) Dexter Area Historical Society

Education Foundation for Dexter

Dexter Senior Center

Ms. Washtenaw County

WAVE (Washtenaw Area Value Express)

Michigan Foster Care Closet

Cancer Community Support

Dexter Township

Charlie Carver

Chelsea Classic Cruisers (classic cars)

(classic cars) Chuck Graham

Huron Valley Corvette Club

White Oak Farm

Black Belt Academy

Dancers Edge

Dexter Area Girl Scouts

Dexter Boy Scout Troop 448

Dexter Boy Scout Troop 456

Dexter Community Aquatic Club

Dexter Little League

Michigan Academy of Dance

Ann Arbor Christian School

This year’s parade promises a wonderful variety, from marching bands and dance troupes to classic cars and Scout troops. Community groups, local businesses, and organizations dedicated to service and support are all coming together to mark the occasion.

For those who wish to be part of this living tradition, the Dexter Rotary Club welcomes participants from all backgrounds. Any group interested in joining the parade can find more information and register at DexterMemorialDayParade.com.