Dexter Memorial Day Parade Grows as Community Groups Sign On

Photo by Thomas Morris
The Dexter Memorial Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 26 in downtown Dexter along Main Street, and the lineup is already packed with community favorites.
Organized by the Dexter Rotary, the parade will once again honor the nation’s veterans and those who gave their lives in service, while also celebrating the spirit of community that defines Dexter.
So far, the following groups, businesses, and individuals have registered:
- American Legion (parade organizers)
- Dreadbots (Dexter High School robotics team)
- Dexter Hockey Club
- Moose/Dexter Trap
- Dexter Builders
- Roofman
- SBK Orthodontics
- St. Joseph Parish
- St. Andrew’s Church
- Huron River Methodist Church
- Webster Church
- Dexter Lions Club
- UA Local 190 JTC Plumbers (registered twice, indicating strong representation)
- Dexter Area Historical Society
- Education Foundation for Dexter
- Dexter Senior Center
- Ms. Washtenaw County
- WAVE (Washtenaw Area Value Express)
- Michigan Foster Care Closet
- Cancer Community Support
- Dexter Township
- Charlie Carver
- Chelsea Classic Cruisers (classic cars)
- Chuck Graham
- Huron Valley Corvette Club
- White Oak Farm
- Black Belt Academy
- Dancers Edge
- Dexter Area Girl Scouts
- Dexter Boy Scout Troop 448
- Dexter Boy Scout Troop 456
- Dexter Community Aquatic Club
- Dexter Little League
- Michigan Academy of Dance
- Ann Arbor Christian School
This year’s parade promises a wonderful variety, from marching bands and dance troupes to classic cars and Scout troops. Community groups, local businesses, and organizations dedicated to service and support are all coming together to mark the occasion.
For those who wish to be part of this living tradition, the Dexter Rotary Club welcomes participants from all backgrounds. Any group interested in joining the parade can find more information and register at DexterMemorialDayParade.com.