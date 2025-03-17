Dexter Memorial Day Parade Honors Tradition and Community

Join the Dexter Memorial Day Parade and be part of a cherished tradition that brings the community together to honor those who served.

Memorial Day is more than just a holiday—it’s a tradition of remembrance that connects past generations with the present.

The first Decoration Day, the forerunner to Memorial Day, was observed on May 30, 1868, to honor Union soldiers who died during the Civil War. Over time, as America endured two world wars, the observance expanded to commemorate all military personnel who lost their lives in service to the nation.

Dexter has long been part of this national tradition. Since shortly after the Civil War, the town has maintained a war memorial in Memorial Park. For more than 80 years, Dexter’s Memorial Day Parade has provided a way for the community to gather, pay tribute, and celebrate the enduring legacy of those who served.

Originally organized by the American Legion until 2012, the Dexter Rotary Club has carried on the tradition since 2013, with volunteers ensuring the parade remains a meaningful part of the town’s history. Steve Feinman has led the parade’s coordination every year, while Chris Gordon has overseen the solemn ceremony that follows at Memorial Park. A team of 16 to 18 marshals, made up of Rotarians and other community volunteers, help manage the parade route along Main Street.

Photo by Thomas Morris

A unique aspect of Dexter’s Memorial Day Parade is its custom-designed posters, created annually by Florida artist Chris Monaghan, whose grandfather once served as a police officer in the village. The 2025 poster will soon be displayed in store windows throughout town.

Each year, the parade draws a massive turnout, with over 1,100 marchers participating in 2024, not including some of the parade’s core elements—the Dexter High School Marching Band, the Washtenaw County Sheriff Honor Guard, and the Dexter Area Fire Department. Beyond these pillars, the parade welcomes a wide variety of participants, from sports teams and community organizations to local businesses, Scouts, church groups, and school clubs. Vintage automobiles, military vehicles, firetrucks, and classic farm tractors are crowd favorites, and of course, children eagerly anticipate the candy tossed along the route.

More than just a spectator event, the Dexter Memorial Day Parade is an opportunity for residents to actively take part in honoring a deep-rooted legacy. Planning for the 2025 parade is already underway, with organizers securing city permits, inviting participants, and arranging key elements such as the honor guard, bugler, and ceremony speaker.

For those who wish to be part of this living tradition, the Dexter Rotary Club welcomes participants from all backgrounds. Any group interested in joining the parade can find more information and register at DexterMemorialDayParade.com.