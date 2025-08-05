Voters in Dexter and Milan Head to the Polls for August 5, 2025 Primary Election

The August 5 primary election is underway in Michigan, and voters in Dexter and Milan are making their voices heard in local races and ballot decisions. Polls are open until 8 p.m. tonight, and anyone in line by closing time will be allowed to vote.

What’s on the Ballot in Dexter, Michigan?

Voters in Dexter MI will decide a single ballot question: whether to authorize the sale of city-owned property located at the intersection of Dexter–Ann Arbor Road and Meadowview Drive. The decision could influence future development plans near this high-traffic area.

Dexter polling places:

Precinct 1: Dexter City Hall, 3515 Broad St.

Dexter City Hall, 3515 Broad St. Precinct 2: St. Andrew’s Church, 7610 Ann Arbor St.

Same-day registration is available at Dexter City Hall. Voters must provide proof of residency to register and vote on the same day.

Milan, Michigan Mayoral Race and Library Board Election

In Milan MI, voters are participating in a mayoral primary election to select which two candidates will advance to the general election in November. The candidates are:

Edward J. Kolar III

Laura Russeau

Danette Talbot

Milan’s ballot also includes candidates running for the Milan Library Board’s two open seats, including Rod Hill, Peter Kentes, Cary Lieffers, Michelle Walters, and Kelsey Winter.

Voters in Milan’s Washtenaw and Monroe County precincts should confirm their polling location through the Milan City Clerk’s Office or the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Polling Hours and Voter ID Requirements in Michigan

All polling places across Michigan are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must be in line by 8 p.m. to cast a ballot.

Photo ID is not required to vote in Michigan elections. Voters without a photo ID can sign an affidavit and still vote normally.

Same-Day Voter Registration

Michigan allows same-day voter registration. Eligible residents who are not yet registered can go to their local city clerk’s office today with proof of residency and vote by absentee ballot.

Additional Resources for Voters

Voters can:

View sample ballots

Locate polling places

Register or check their registration status

at the official Michigan election site: www.michigan.gov/vote

or www.michiganvoting.org