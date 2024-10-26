Dexter Mill Celebrates 45th Annual Wild Bird Seed Sale, November 4-9

The secret to their success? They make their own fresh, local bird seed.

Bird lovers, mark your calendars!

Dexter Mill is celebrating its 45th—or maybe 44th (depending on who you ask)—Annual Wild Bird Seed Sale.

Owner Keri Bushaw shared a bit of history, recalling, “Before my time, the sale started at 6:00 a.m., with cars lined up, coffee brewing, and customers ready to snap up the best prices.” Prices would tick up each hour until they settled for the week. While Dexter Mill no longer kicks off the sale at dawn, the passion for bird feeding is still going strong.

This beloved event now stretches over an entire week, offering customers plenty of time to stock up for the winter bird-feeding season. And the perks don’t end with the sale prices—Dexter Mill’s bird seed is made in-house, with Keri emphasizing, “We make our own bird seed here, using locally grown grains when possible, so the freshness and quality cannot be beat in our opinion.” This commitment to local sourcing and top-quality ingredients ensures a product that’s both nutritious for feathered friends and supportive of Michigan farmers.

Feeding birds isn’t just good for the birds; it’s good for the soul. During the early days of the pandemic, bird feeding took on new popularity as people turned to their backyards for relaxation and a touch of the outdoors. Watching birds can be a calming activity, helping us connect with nature, involve our families in a shared hobby, and even contribute to citizen science projects like Project FeederWatch. Winter feeding in Michigan brings a unique view of local wildlife beyond just birds. Expect visits from squirrels, wild turkeys, rabbits, and even deer who help clean up around feeders.

So, whether you’re a long-time customer or new to the joy of feeding wild birds, head to Dexter Mill this week to celebrate their annual tradition, enjoy the sale, and stock up on some of the best quality, locally-made bird seed around. And yes, the coffee’s still there too, warming hands and hearts as customers stock up for another Michigan winter.