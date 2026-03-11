Dexter Museum to Host Antique Appraisal Event

The Dexter Heritage Guild will host a day of antique appraisals at the Dexter Area Museum on Friday, May 2, giving community members the chance to learn the value of treasured items from professional appraisers.

The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Dexter Area Museum, 3443 Inverness St., located at the corner of Fourth and Inverness streets across from St. Andrew’s Church. Appraisers from DuMouchelles, a well-known Detroit auction house specializing in fine art and antiques, will provide verbal appraisals during 15-minute appointments.

Participants may bring one or two items per appointment, with a fee of $10 per item. Those with more than two items will need to register for an additional time slot. Payment must be made by cash or check. The event offers residents an opportunity to learn more about the potential value and history of antiques, collectibles and heirlooms they may have at home.

Register at https://ziply.pk/Antique-Appraisal or scan the QR code. Proceeds from the event will support the preservation and operation of the Dexter Area Museum, which is maintained by the Dexter Heritage Guild.