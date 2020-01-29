Advertisement





CITY OF DEXTER

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

AMENDMENTS TO THE GENERAL CODE OF ORDINANCES CHAPTER 18 ARTICLE VI COAL TAR BASED SEALER PRODUCTS

Notice is hereby given that the Dexter City Council adopted the following Ordinance amendments at their Regular Meeting on Monday, January 13, 2020, which was called to order by Mayor Keough at 7:00pm.

Advertisement

MEMBERS PRESENT: Bell, Cousins, Fisher, Knight, Michels, Smith, and Keough

MEMBERS ABSENT: None

Adoption of the ordinance amendments was offered by Member Cousins and supported by Member Bell. Excerpts from the Ordinance are as follows:

Chapter 26, Section 113 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Dexter, Washtenaw County, Michigan.

Sec. 18-121. – Purpose.

The City of Dexter understands that lakes, rivers, streams and other bodies of water are natural assets which enhance the environmental, recreational, cultural and economic resources and contribute to the general health and welfare of the community.

The use of sealers on asphalt driveways is a common practice. However, scientific studies on the use of driveway sealers have demonstrated a relationship between the use of coal tar-based sealers and certain health and environmental concerns, including increased cancer risk to humans and impaired water quality in streams.

The purpose of this article is to prohibit the use and sale of asphalt sealant products containing greater than 0.1 percent polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) by weight, including coal tar-based sealer in the City of Dexter, in order to protect, restore, and preserve the quality of its waters and protect the health of its residents.

Sec. 18-122. – Definitions. Text edited for clarification. Definitions added for Pavement Sealant and Pavement Sealant Applicator.

Sec. 18-123. – Prohibitions. Text edited for clarification.

Sec. 18-124. – Asphalt based sealcoat products. Section deleted.

Sec. 18-125. – Registration and reporting requirements and procedures for pavement sealant applicators. Text edited for clarification. Paragraphs (d) and (i) added relating to performance of non-commercial pavement sealant activities and code enforcement process.

Sec. 18-126. – Penalty. Text edited for clarification.

Consistency and Repeal: All existing Ordinances or part of Ordinances are to be interpreted as consistent with this Ordinance and State Law. Any Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with any of the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.

Geographic area: This Ordinance shall have effect in all geographic areas of the City of Dexter to the fullest extent allowed by law.

YEAS: Fisher, Cousins, Bell, Michels, Smith, Knight, and Keough

NAYS: None

ABSENT: None

The full text of the ordinance is available for public inspection at the City Offices, 8123 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Dexter, MI 48130; weekdays between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This ordinance shall take effect upon publication as required by Section 15.12 of the City of Dexter Charter.

Justin Breyer, City Clerk