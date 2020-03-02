Advertisement





NOTICE OF ELECTION

TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

FOR THE CITY OF DEXTER

To the Qualified Electors of the City of Dexter, Washtenaw County, Michigan:

Notice is hereby given that an election will be held in the City of Dexter, County of Washtenaw, State of Michigan on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

At which time the following will be voted upon in the City of Dexter:

PARTISAN PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

WASHTENAW COMMUNITY COLLEGE MILLAGE RENEWAL AND RESTORATION

The full text of all ballot proposals may be obtained at the Washtenaw County Clerk/Register’s office, 200 N. Main St., Suite 120, Ann Arbor, MI 48104, telephone: (734) 222-6730 or at www.washtenaw.org/304/Elections. Visit the Michigan Voter Information Center (https://vote.michigan.gov/mvic/) to view your sample ballot, track the status of your absentee ballot, or verify your voter registration information.

The Dexter Senior Center (7720 Ann Arbor St., Dexter, MI 48130) has been designated as the voting place for Precincts #1 and #3, St. Andrew’s Church (7610 Ann Arbor St., Dexter, MI 48130) has been designated as the voting place for Precinct #2.All polling locations are handicap accessible.