CITY OF DEXTER

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

AMENDMENTS TO THE GENERAL CODE OF ORDINANCES CHAPTER 26-113 CONSUMER FIREWORKS

Notice is hereby given that the Dexter City Council adopted the following Ordinance amendments at their Regular Meeting on Monday, January 13, 2020, which was called to order by Mayor Keough at 7:00pm.

MEMBERS PRESENT: Bell, Cousins, Fisher, Knight, Michels, Smith, and Keough

MEMBERS ABSENT: None

The following ordinance amendment was offered by Member Smith and supported by Member Michels:

The City of Dexter Ordains:

Chapter 26, Section 113 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Dexter, Washtenaw County, Michigan, is hereby amended as follows:

The use, discharge and/or ignition of consumer fireworks in the City of Dexter is prohibited on all days and during all times except on those days and times where such a prohibition is not permissible under State and Federal Law.1

A person shall not ignite, discharge and/or use consumer fireworks on any public place, school property, church property or the property owned by another person or entity without the organization’s or person’s written permission.

A person shall not discharge consumer fireworks in such a manner so as remnants from consumer fireworks land on any public place or the property of another, including but not limited to, apartment property and condominium property, without that person or organization’s written permission.

An individual under the age of 18 shall not use consumer fireworks unless under the direct supervision of an adult.

An individual who uses, ignites or discharges consumer fireworks while under the influence of alcoholic liquor, a controlled substance or a combination of alcoholic liquor and a controlled substance is guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine up to $1000.00, or if the violation caused damage to the property of another person, by up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine up to $1000.00.

Any individual who violates subsections (a)—(d) of this section shall be responsible for a municipal civil infraction and be subject to a fine of at least $100.00 and no more than $1000.00.

An individual who owns property that knowingly allows a violation of subsections (a)—(d) of this section to occur on his/her property shall be responsible for a municipal civil infraction and be subject to a civil fine of at least $100.00 and no more than $1000.00.

(Ord. No. 2013-01, 7-22-2013)

1 The current State law which regulates the use of consumer fireworks is MCL 28.457.

Effective Date: This Ordinance shall become effective upon publication, in accordance with the City Charter.

Consistency and Repeal: All existing Ordinances or part of Ordinances are to be interpreted as consistent with this Ordinance and State Law. Any Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with any of the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.

Geographic area: This Ordinance shall have effect in all geographic areas of the City of Dexter to the fullest extent allowed by law.

YEAS: Fisher, Cousins, Bell, Michels, Smith, Knight, and Keough

NAYS: None

ABSENT: None

The full text of the ordinance is available for public inspection at the City Offices, 8123 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Dexter, MI 48130; weekdays between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This ordinance shall take effect upon publication as required by Section 15.12 of the City of Dexter Charter.

Justin Breyer, City Clerk