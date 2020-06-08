Advertisement

CITY OF DEXTER

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

ORDINANCE NO. 2020 – 03

LAND SALE ORDINANCE – DTE ENERGY

Notice is hereby given that the Dexter City Council adopted the following Ordinance at their Regular Meeting held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, which was called to order by Mayor Keough at 6:00pm.

MEMBERS PRESENT: Cousins, Fisher, Michels, Smith, and Keough

MEMBERS ABSENT: Bell and Knight

The following Ordinance was offered by Member Cousins and supported by Member Smith:

THE CITY OF DEXTER ORDAINS:

SECTION 1. Citation.

This Ordinance shall be known and cited as the City of Dexter Land Sale Ordinance – DTE Energy.

SECTION 2. Preamble.

The City of Dexter (Dexter) owns approximately 1.63 acres of land located at 7651 Dan Hoey (Tax Parcel ID No. 08-08-07-100-053)(the Property), which is described as:

A parcel of land situated in the NE ¼ of Section 7, Town 2 South, Range 5 East, City of Dexter, Washtenaw County, Michigan, more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the North ¼ corner of said Section 7; thence N 88º 51’ 00” E 1324.71 feet along the North line of said Section 7; thence S 00º 45’ 00” E 46.97 feet to a point on the South right of way line of Dan Hoey Road, also said point being the Point of Beginning; thence S 89º 44’ 49” E 247.43 feet along said South line of Dan Hoey Road; thence S 00º 45’ 00” E 283.34 feet; thence S 88º 51’ 00” W 247.40 feet; thence N 00º 45’ 00” W 289.40 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Dexter desires to sell the Property to DTE Electric Company (DTE), for its anticipated future use as an electrical substation serving the Dexter area. In exchange for the Property, DTE will convey to Dexter a parcel of land, containing approximately 0.159 acres of land (the DTE Land), which is located within Dexter’s downtown area, and which is surrounded by land owned by the Dexter Downtown Development Authority with an address of 3045 Broad Street. The exchange of the Property for the DTE Land will result in a parcel in downtown Dexter that is more appropriate and feasible for re-development consistent with Dexter’s Master Plan and related planning documents.

The Property is not a part of a park or cemetery, and Dexter conducted a public hearing, as required under Section 2-154(b) of the Dexter Ordinances. Dexter and DTE entered in to an Agreement, dated May 7, 2018, for the conveyance of the Property by Dexter to DTE and the conveyance of the DTE Land by DTE to Dexter (the Agreement). Dexter now desires to close on the conveyance of the Property to DTE.

SECTION 3. Sale of Property.

Dexter is authorized to convey the Property to DTE in exchange for the DTE Land, according to the Agreement, as it may be amended.

SECTION 4. Severability.

The various sections and provisions of this Ordinance shall be deemed to be severable, and should any section or provision of this Ordinance be declared by any court of competent jurisdiction to be unconstitutional or invalid, the same shall not affect the validity of this Ordinance as a whole or any section or provision of this Ordinance, other than the section or provision so declared to be unconstitutional or invalid.

SECTION 5. Inconsistent Ordinances.

All ordinances or parts of ordinances inconsistent or in conflict with the provi­sions of this Ordinance are repealed to the extent of such inconsistency or conflict.

SECTION 6. Effective Date.

This Ordinance shall become effective upon publication as provided in the City Charter.

Ayes: Michels, Smith, Fisher, Cousins and Keough

Nays: None

Absent: Bell and Knight

Copies of the ordinance are available for public inspection by appointment at the City Offices, 8123 Main St., 2nd Floor, Dexter, MI 48130; weekdays between 9:00am to 5:00pm. Requests for appointments or questions may be directed to cnicholls@dextermi.gov or 734-426-8303.

Justin Breyer, City Clerk