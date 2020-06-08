Advertisement

CITY OF DEXTER

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

ORDINANCE NO. 2020 – 04

LAND SALE ORDINANCE – 7651 DAN HOEY ROAD

Notice is hereby given that the Dexter City Council adopted the following Ordinance at their Regular Meeting held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, which was called to order by Mayor Keough at 6:00pm.

MEMBERS PRESENT: Cousins, Fisher, Michels, Smith, and Keough

MEMBERS ABSENT: Bell and Knight

The following Ordinance was offered by Member Smith and supported by Member Cousins:

THE CITY OF DEXTER ORDAINS:

SECTION 1. Citation.

This Ordinance shall be known and cited as the City of Dexter Land Sale Ordinance – 7651 Dan Hoey Road.

SECTION 2. Preamble.

The City of Dexter (Dexter) owns approximately 1.72 acres of land located at 7651 Dan Hoey (Tax Parcel ID No. 08-08-07-100-054) (the Property), which is described as:

A parcel of land situated in the NE ¼ of Section 7, Town 2 South, Range 5 East, City of Dexter, Washtenaw County, Michigan, more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the North ¼ corner of said Section 7; thence N 88º 51’ 00” E 1324.71 feet along the North line of said Section 7; thence S 00º 45’ 00” E 46.97 feet to a point on the South right of way line of Dan Hoey Road; thence S 89º 44’ 49” E 247.43 feet along said South line of Dan Hoey Road to the Point of Beginning; thence continuing S 89º 44’ 49” E 270.63 feet along said South line of Dan Hoey Road; thence S 00º 45’ 00” E 276.71 feet; thence S 88º 51’ 00” W 270.60 feet; thence N 00º 45’ 00” W 283.34 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Under Ordinance #2019-05, the Dexter acknowledged that Avalon Housing, Inc. (Avalon) has offered to construct, own and operate a housing project identified as Hilltop View Apartments on the Proper­ty to serve qualifying lower income persons and families, and that Avalon or an affiliated entity has offered to pay Dexter on account of this housing project an annual service charge for public services, in lieu of all ad valorem property taxes. Dexter acknowledges that it is a proper public purpose of the State of Michigan and its political subdivisions to provide housing for its lower-income persons and families and to encourage the development of such housing by collaborating with service organizations.

The Property is not a part of a park or cemetery, and Dexter conducted a public hearing, as required under Section 2-154(b) of the Dexter Ordinances. Ultimately, Dexter and Avalon entered in to an Agreement of Purchase and Sale, dated February 1, 2019, for the sale of the Property by Dexter to Avalon (the Agreement). Dexter now desires to close on the sale of the Property to Avalon Housing, Inc. (or its assignee, upon a valid assignment under the Agreement).

SECTION 3. Sale of Property.

Dexter is authorized to sell the Property to Avalon (or upon a valid assignment under the Agreement, to the assignee) for the consideration of one hundred eighty-seven thousand dollars ($187,500.00)(minus applicable closing costs, according to the Agreement).

SECTION 4. Severability.

The various sections and provisions of this Ordinance shall be deemed to be severable, and should any section or provision of this Ordinance be declared by any court of competent jurisdiction to be unconstitutional or invalid, the same shall not affect the validity of this Ordinance as a whole or any section or provision of this Ordinance, other than the section or provision so declared to be unconstitutional or invalid.

SECTION 5. Inconsistent Ordinances.

All ordinances or parts of ordinances inconsistent or in conflict with the provi­sions of this Ordinance are repealed to the extent of such inconsistency or conflict.

SECTION 6. Effective Date.

This Ordinance shall become effective upon publication as provided in the City of Dexter Charter.

Ayes: Cousins, Michels, Smith, Fisher and Keough

Nays: None

Absent: Bell and Knight

Copies of the ordinance are available for public inspection by appointment at the City Offices, 8123 Main St., 2nd Floor, Dexter, MI 48130; weekdays between 9:00am to 5:00pm. Requests for appointments or questions may be directed to cnicholls@dextermi.gov or 734-426-8303.

Justin Breyer, City Clerk