Advertisement

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020

FOR THE CITY OF DEXTER

To the Qualified Electors of the City of Dexter, Washtenaw County, Michigan:

Please take Notice that any qualified elector of the City of Dexter who is not already registered or residents that need to update their voter registration, may do so at the City Offices; the Office of the County Clerk; or a Secretary of State branch office.

Advertisement

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the City Clerk is Monday, July 20, 2020. After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the City Clerk’s Office, located at 8123 Main St., 2nd Floor, Dexter, MI 48130 at the following times:

Regular business hours: Monday – Friday, from 9:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday, August 1st from 9:00am – 5:00pm

Election Day, August 4th from 7:00am – 8:00pm

At this election, the following will be voted upon in the City of Dexter:

congressional – United states senator

congressional – representative in congress

legislative – representative in state legislature

county – prosecuting attorney

county – sheriff

county – clerk and register of deeds

county – treasurer

county – water resources commissioner

county – county commissioner

delegate – delegate to county convention

judicial – judge of circuit court

proposal – proposition to authorize the renewal and restoration of a .50-mill road and non-motorized millage

proposal – county conservation district millage proposal

The full text of all ballot proposals may be obtained at the Washtenaw County Clerk/Register’s office, 200 N. Main St., Suite 120, Ann Arbor, MI 48104, telephone: (734) 222-6730 or at www.washtenaw.org/304/Elections. Visit the Michigan Voter Information Center (https://vote.michigan.gov/mvic/) to view your sample ballot, track the status of your absentee ballot, or verify your voter registration information.

The Dexter Senior Center (7720 Ann Arbor St., Dexter, MI 48130) has been designated as the voting place for Precincts #1 and #3, St. Andrew’s Church (7610 Ann Arbor St., Dexter, MI 48130) has been designated as the voting place for Precinct #2.All polling locations are handicap accessible.