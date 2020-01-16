| 1 min read | from MI Newswire |
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that 51 water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The award recognizes those communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout 2018. A total of 1,656 water systems in 30 states received the award including the following Michigan systems:
|Allegan
|Marshall
|Bangor
|Marysville
|Baraga
|Mason
|Battle Creek-Verona System
|Michigan State University
|Belding
|Midland
|Benton Township
|Monroe
|Carson City
|Munising
|Clare
|Negaunee-Ishpeming Water Authority
|Dexter
|New Buffalo Water Treatment
|East Jordan
|Otsego
|Elk Rapids
|Plainfield Township Water Department
|Escanaba Water Department
|Sault Ste. Marie Water Treatment
|Freemont
|Schoolcraft
|Grand Ledge
|St. Clair
|Genesee County Water System
|St. Clair Water and Sewer Authority
|Genoa Township – MHOG Sewer & Water Authority
|St. Ignace Water Treatment
|Gladstone Water Department
|St. Johns
|Great Lakes Water Authority
|St. Joseph
|Harbor Springs
|Sturgis Water Treatment
|Hartford
|Summit Township Water
|Hastings
|Union City
|Jackson
|Wakefield
|Jonesville
|Wayland
|Linden
|West Branch
|Lowell Water Treatment Plant
|Wyoming
|Ludington
Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level that is optimal for preventing tooth decay. It has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as a safe, effective and inexpensive method of preventing decay. In fact, every $1 invested in fluoridation saves at least $38 in costs for dental treatment.
“Michigan consistently exceeds the CDC recommendations for community water supplies by having 90 percent of our population on community water systems accessing fluoridated water,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “These awards demonstrate the commitment to quality by these community water systems. Water fluoridation benefits all residents of a community and it has demonstrated its effectiveness in preventing tooth decay throughout one’s lifetime.”
For more information about community water fluorination, visit the CDC website.