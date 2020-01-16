Advertisement


| 1 min read | from MI Newswire |

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that 51 water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The award recognizes those communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout 2018. A total of 1,656 water systems in 30 states received the award including the following Michigan systems:

AlleganMarshall
BangorMarysville
BaragaMason
Battle Creek-Verona SystemMichigan State University
BeldingMidland
Benton TownshipMonroe
Carson CityMunising
ClareNegaunee-Ishpeming Water Authority
DexterNew Buffalo Water Treatment
East JordanOtsego
Elk RapidsPlainfield Township Water Department
Escanaba Water DepartmentSault Ste. Marie Water Treatment
FreemontSchoolcraft
Grand LedgeSt. Clair
Genesee County Water SystemSt. Clair Water and Sewer Authority
Genoa Township – MHOG Sewer & Water AuthoritySt. Ignace Water Treatment
Gladstone Water DepartmentSt. Johns
Great Lakes Water AuthoritySt. Joseph
Harbor SpringsSturgis Water Treatment
HartfordSummit Township Water
HastingsUnion City
JacksonWakefield
JonesvilleWayland
LindenWest Branch
Lowell Water Treatment PlantWyoming
Ludington 

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level that is optimal for preventing tooth decay. It has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as a safe, effective and inexpensive method of preventing decay. In fact, every $1 invested in fluoridation saves at least $38 in costs for dental treatment.

“Michigan consistently exceeds the CDC recommendations for community water supplies by having 90 percent of our population on community water systems accessing fluoridated water,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “These awards demonstrate the commitment to quality by these community water systems. Water fluoridation benefits all residents of a community and it has demonstrated its effectiveness in preventing tooth decay throughout one’s lifetime.”

For more information about community water fluorination, visit the CDC website.

