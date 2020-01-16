Advertisement





| 1 min read | from MI Newswire |

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that 51 water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The award recognizes those communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout 2018. A total of 1,656 water systems in 30 states received the award including the following Michigan systems:

Allegan Marshall Bangor Marysville Baraga Mason Battle Creek-Verona System Michigan State University Belding Midland Benton Township Monroe Carson City Munising Clare Negaunee-Ishpeming Water Authority Dexter New Buffalo Water Treatment East Jordan Otsego Elk Rapids Plainfield Township Water Department Escanaba Water Department Sault Ste. Marie Water Treatment Freemont Schoolcraft Grand Ledge St. Clair Genesee County Water System St. Clair Water and Sewer Authority Genoa Township – MHOG Sewer & Water Authority St. Ignace Water Treatment Gladstone Water Department St. Johns Great Lakes Water Authority St. Joseph Harbor Springs Sturgis Water Treatment Hartford Summit Township Water Hastings Union City Jackson Wakefield Jonesville Wayland Linden West Branch Lowell Water Treatment Plant Wyoming Ludington

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level that is optimal for preventing tooth decay. It has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as a safe, effective and inexpensive method of preventing decay. In fact, every $1 invested in fluoridation saves at least $38 in costs for dental treatment.

Advertisement

“Michigan consistently exceeds the CDC recommendations for community water supplies by having 90 percent of our population on community water systems accessing fluoridated water,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “These awards demonstrate the commitment to quality by these community water systems. Water fluoridation benefits all residents of a community and it has demonstrated its effectiveness in preventing tooth decay throughout one’s lifetime.”

For more information about community water fluorination, visit the CDC website.