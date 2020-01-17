Advertisement





CITY OF DEXTER

PAINT DEXTER PLEIN AIR FESTIVAL EVENT COORDINATOR

JOB POSTING

The City of Dexter is seeking an energetic, highly organized, and self-motivated Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival Event Coordinator. Paint Dexter is an art competition, gallery, sale, and community Festival that takes place in August of each year. In 2020 the Festival will enter its 8th year and will be held the week of August 17 – 22. The Event Coordinator is a paid part-time position, and will work approximately 400 hours per calendar year at $14 per hour. The Event Coordinator will be responsible for the planning and implementation of the Festival, beginning in February. To view the position description and access the City’s employment application, please visit the City’s website at: https://www.dextermi.gov/Job_Openings/Paint_Dexter_Plein_Air_Festival_Event_Coordinator_Position_Description.pdf. Applicants are asked to submit a completed application form, cover letter, and resume to the City of Dexter, 8123 Main St., 2nd Floor, Dexter, MI 48130. The position is open until filled, but a first review of applications will be Friday, February 7, 2019 at 2:00pm.

Advertisement