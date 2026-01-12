Dexter Picks New Football Coach to Carry on the Legacy

Dexter has announced its new Varsity Football Coach. Having learned from the retiring Coach Phil Jacobs while also bringing with him years of experience and know-how, Rob Schwartz, the new coach, is ready to step up and take over a program that aims to be the best it can be.

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with the school district and Dexter Athletics to ask about the new coach.

“Coach Schwartz will do an incredible job leading the Dreadnaughts!” DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis said. “I’ve known Coach Schwartz for almost 20 years and continue to be impressed by his ability to motivate and connect with students. He is a tremendous leader, coach, and mentor for our players. The Dreadnaught football program is in good hands.”

Dexter Athletic Director Mike Bavineau said “Rob possesses all the attributes you look for in a first-class head coach and has demonstrated over his years as a coach and educator that he is ready to lead the Dexter Football program. Rob will be a tremendous leader and role model for our student-athletes.”

Schwartz told STN that he “couldn’t be more thrilled for the opportunity to be the head coach at Dexter.”

Last season, he was the offensive coordinator for Dexter, and prior to that, he was the quarterbacks coach and the head JV coach. He said he had the opportunity to come to Dexter with Coach Jacobs in 2017 for their first season with the program. Schwartz is currently working at Dexter High School as a graduation coach and special education teacher.

Before Dexter, he was an assistant football coach and teacher at Adrian High School for two years.

“It’s been a tremendous honor to coach for Coach Jacobs and learn the game of football from him,” Schwartz said. “We have a great coaching staff who cares about our kids that I am excited to work with. The community of Dexter loves their football team and we are going to continue to make them proud.”

Photo 1: Dexter Football celebrating. Sun Times News File Photo

Photo 2: Coach Rob Schwartz. photo by Ryan Maki