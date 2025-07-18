Dexter Players Present “Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

The Dexter Community Players will present Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical, July 24 – 27 at the Performing Arts Center at Dexter High School.

Joseph is based on the character Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis. It opened on Broadway in 1982. The play is directed by Gosia Hoot, with music direction by Laurie Hildreth.

This story is told entirely through music and song. It features a variety of styles, from French ballads, such as “Those Canaan Days,” to country, with “One More Angel in Heaven,” and Calypso, with “Benjamin Calypso.” The music also features the song “Any Dream Will Do,” made popular most recently by Donny Osmond.

The Dexter Community Players has been producing shows since 1981, featuring all the Broadway favorites like Oklahoma, South Pacific, Annie, Guys & Dolls, Into The Woods and The Music Man. Each production features local area talent, on the stage, in the orchestra pit and behind the scenes.

“Community theatre is a wonderful opportunity for people of every level of experience to participate in productions, either on stage or behind the scenes,” said Director Gosia. The cast for Joseph features an actor as young as five to a 55-year-old. “The talent level ranges from ‘never did this before to college-level training.”

The crew includes a set designer and builders, costumers, lighting and sound technicians, a producer and more,” said Gosia. “And they are all your friends and neighbors.”

For tickets, please visit www.dextercommunityplayers.org or purchase them at the door. The Performing Arts Center at Dexter High School is located at 2200 N. Parker Road, in Dexter.

So, in the words of one of Hollywood’s most dynamic duos, Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck,

“Overture, curtain, lights

This is it, the night of nights

No more rehearsing and nursing a part

We know every part by heart.

Overture, curtain, lights

This is it, we’ll hit the heights

And oh, what heights we’ll hit

On with the show, this is it.”