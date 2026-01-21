Dexter Police Activity Fell Sharply in December 2025

Police activity in the City of Dexter declined significantly in December 2025, even as traffic crashes and certain serious incidents increased, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office monthly Police Service Data Report.

Deputies responded to 148 calls for service during the month, contributing to a 26.9% year-to-date decrease compared to 2024. Through December, Dexter recorded 2,186 total calls for service, down from 2,989 during the same period last year.

Overall Calls and Enforcement Trends

Calls for service (December): 148

2025 YTD calls: 2,186

2024 YTD calls: 2,989 (–26.9%)

Traffic enforcement activity continued a steep decline:

Traffic stops (December): 16

2025 YTD: 458

2024 YTD: 1,389 (–67%)

Deputies issued four citations during December, with 153 citations issued year to date, down nearly 59% from 2024.

Traffic Crashes Increased

Despite the overall decline in calls, traffic crashes rose sharply:

Traffic crashes (December): 14

2025 YTD: 110

2024 YTD: 93 (+18.3%)

Crash-related calls made up one of the most frequent enforcement categories during the month.

Property and Violent Incidents

No assaults, burglaries, larcenies, robberies, or vehicle thefts were reported in December.

Fraud, Identity Theft, and Financial Crimes

Fraud-related offenses continued to account for a substantial portion of reported crime:

2 Fraud by false pretenses/confidence game

1 Identity theft: 5 years to date, up sharply from 1 in 2024

While some fraud categories declined overall, others showed significant year-to-year increases, particularly identity theft.

Non-Criminal and Quality-of-Life Calls

The majority of deputy activity involved non-criminal and service-oriented calls, including:

Miscellaneous complaints: 31

Non-criminal complaints: 47

Juvenile complaints: 3

Animal complaints: 3

Sick or injury complaints: 5

Alarms: 8

These calls accounted for most of the deputies’ time in December.