Dexter Police Blotter: Crashes, Thefts, and a Weapons Call

Dexter police and fire crews responded to a wide range of calls between Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, with the majority involving medical assistance, particularly for elderly residents.

In total, more than three dozen medical-related calls were handled during the period. These included lift assists, seizures, falls, breathing issues, chest pain, abdominal pain, and welfare checks that required medical response. Several calls came from the same neighborhoods, including Inverness Street, Island Lake Road, and Webster Station Drive.

Beyond medical calls, officers investigated multiple family and domestic incidents, including a report of a juvenile being struck by a parent, a domestic disturbance on Ulrich Street, and welfare checks involving adults and children.

Police also responded to property and financial crimes, including:

A motor vehicle theft involving a Chevy Blazer near Harris Road

involving a Chevy Blazer near Harris Road A package theft on Island Lake Road

on Island Lake Road A fraud case in which a resident reported losing $1,800 to a scam posing as a government official

in which a resident reported losing $1,800 to a scam posing as a government official Several burglary alarm activations, including repeated alarms at Dexter Family Practice and at the Hudson Mills Golf Course area

Traffic-related calls included multiple crashes along I-94 near Baker Road, one involving possible injuries, a pedestrian struck on private property, a vehicle fleeing a crash near Hudson Mills Metropark, and several incidents that caused lane closures.

Fire crews responded to alarm activations, odor investigations, and gas-leak reports, most of which were ultimately determined to be false alarms or precautionary checks.

More serious calls included a reported weapons incident on North Dancer Road, where a person allegedly pointed a gun at a child during a birthday party, and several disorderly or suspicious-activity reports, including objects being thrown at vehicles and a suspicious vehicle near Dexter High School.

As is typical in local call logs, authorities noted that many calls were resolved without arrests and that medical assistance continues to make up the largest share of emergency responses in the Dexter area.