March 04, 2026

Dexter Police Calls for Service Decline in January 2026

Doug Marrin

DexterPublic Safety

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported 156 calls for service in the City of Dexter in January 2026, a decrease of 19.6% compared to the 194 calls reported during the same month in 2025.

Traffic Activity Declines

Deputies conducted 23 traffic stops in January, down from 53 stops last year. Officers issued six citations during the month, compared with 31 in 2025.

Violations included two stop sign violations, one parking violation, and three zoning ordinance misdemeanor violations.  Most traffic stops were related to general traffic violations (14), speeding (6), and equipment violations (2).

Traffic crashes remained unchanged from the previous year, with nine reported in January.

Crime and Incident Overview

Assaultive crimes remained steady with two reported incidents, while larcenies also remained unchanged with one case reported in January.

Officers responded to two medical assists, one animal complaint, and one case each of wire fraud.

Calls and Community Activity

Other common calls included 53 non-criminal complaints, 32 miscellaneous traffic complaints, and 27 miscellaneous complaints. Deputies also responded to 13 sick or injury complaints and five alarm calls during January. Three juvenile complaints were reported during the month, the same number as in 2025.

