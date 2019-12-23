Advertisement





CITY OF DEXTER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO THE FIREWORKS ORDINANCE

Notice is hereby given that the Dexter City Council will hold a public hearing on January 13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Dexter Senior Center, 7720 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road, Dexter, Michigan, for the purpose of hearing public comment regarding proposed changes to the Fireworks Ordinance.

The changes to the Fireworks Ordinance include revising the language regarding permissible dates and times for the ignition and discharge of consumer fireworks to be consistent with recent State of Michigan legislation.

The draft changes are available for public inspection at the City Offices, 8123 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Dexter, MI 48130; weekdays between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They are also available online at dextermi.gov. Any questions regarding the ordinance updates should be directed to the City Manager’s Office at 734-580-2229.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the public hearing and present their comments. Written comments regarding the draft changes should be submitted to the City Manager’s Office at the address listed above or via email to jbreyer@dextermi.gov, and must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Sign language interpreter, or other assistance, may be provided upon request to the City Clerk, jbreyer@dextermi.gov, at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting. Minutes of all meetings are available on the City website, www.dextermi.gov.