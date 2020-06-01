Advertisement

CITY OF DEXTER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON AN ORDINANCE

TO SET WATER AND SEWER RATES

Notice is hereby given that the Dexter City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. via the Zoom online meeting platform, for the purpose of hearing public comment regarding the proposed Water and Sewer Rate Ordinance. The meeting access information is as follows:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/98485364238

Dial In

877 853 5247 US Toll-free

888 788 0099 US Toll-free

Meeting ID: 984 8536 4238 #

Water Rates Current Rates Proposed 3% increase

Ready To Serve Monthly Fee $8.59 $8.85

First Meter Per 1,000 Gallons $3.87 $3.99

Second Meter Per 1,000 Gallons $5.23 $5.39

Sewer Rates Current Rates Proposed 10% increase

Ready to Serve Monthly Fee $8.65 $9.52

Per 1,000 Gallons $10.64 $11.70

Other Charges and Penalties Current Rates Proposed Rates

Penalties on Late Charges 2% Cumulative 2% Cumulative

Turn-on and Turn-off Charges $35 $35

Meter Calibration Charge $35 $35

Water Only Meter 1 inch $350 $350

Refuse Rates Current Rate Proposed Rate

Monthly Charge $22.50 $25.00

The chart below illustrates the impact the proposed rate adjustment will have on a family using 10,000 gallons of water during a 2-month billing cycle. The overall increase during a 2-month billing cycle would be $19.08 each billing cycle or $9.54 per month. The overall percentage increase is 8.5%.

WATER- 3% Current Proposed

Ready to Serve Charge $17.18 $17.70

Commodity Charge 10,000 gallons $38.73 $39.90

SEWER- 10%

Ready to Serve Charge $17.29 $19.04

Commodity Charge 10,000 gallons $106.36 $117.00

REFUSE $45 $50

$224.56 $243.64

Public comment will also be received on proposed Sewer Surcharge Rate Increase. Extra Strength Surcharges and Industrial Cost Recovery Charges are assessed on commercial/industrial (non-residential) users whose wastewater exceeds certain limits.

Extra Strength Surcharges: Current Proposed – 10% increase BOD in excess of 300 mg/l $0.82/pound $.90/pound

Suspended solids in excess of 275 mg/l $0.29/pound $0.32/pound

Phosphorous as P in excess of 12 mg/l $6.06/pound $6.67/pound

Industrial Cost Recovery:

Water usage in excess of 22 gpepd $0.37 per 1,000 gal. $0.41 per 1,000 gal.

BOD in excess of 300 mg/l $0.82/pound $0.90/pound

Suspended solids in excess of 275 mg/l $0.29/pound $0.32/pound

Phosphorous as P in excess of 12 mg/l $6.06/pound $6.67/pound





Interested parties are welcome to attend the public hearing and present their comments. Written comments regarding the draft ordinance should be submitted to the City Manager’s Office at 8123 Main St., 2nd Floor, Dexter, MI 48130 or via email to cnicholls@dextermi.gov, and must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020.

Sign language interpreter, or other assistance, may be provided upon request to the City Clerk, jbreyer@dextermi.gov, at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting. Minutes of all meetings are available on the City website, www.dextermi.gov.

Courtney Nicholls, Dexter City Manager