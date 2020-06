Advertisement

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

DEXTER COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

COUNTIES OF WASHTENAW AND LIVINGSTON, MICHIGAN

ON THE ADOPTION OF THE BUDGET FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-21 AND THE 2020 TAX RATE ON NON-HOMESTEAD PROPERTIES THAT WILL BE AT 18 MILLS AND THE 2020 DEBT LEVY ON ALL PROPERTIES THAT WILL BE AT 8.5 MILLS.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE DEXTER

COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, COUNTIES OF WASHTENAW AND LIVINGSTON,

MICHIGAN, WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON MONDAY THE 15th OF JUNE,

2020 AT 7:00 P.M VIRTUALLY BY ZOOM VIDEO CONFERENCING, LINK TO THE VIRTUAL MEETING WILL BE POSTED ON THE DISTRICT WEBSITE AT 4PM ON JUNE 15, TO CONSIDER THE APPROVAL AND ADOPTION OF THE OPERATING BUDGET OF THE DEXTER COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-21. THE PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE PROPOSED TO BE LEVIED TO SUPPORT THE PROPOSED BUDGET WILL BE A SUBJECT OF THIS HEARING.

COPIES OF THE PROPOSED BUDGET ARE ON FILE WITH THE SECRETARY OF

THE BOARD OF EDUCATION AT THE OFFICES OF THE DEXTER COMMUNITY

SCHOOLS, 2704 BAKER ROAD, DEXTER MICHIGAN, 48130 FOR INSPECTION DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS. AT THE PUBLIC HEARING, ALL CITIZENS, TAXPAYERS, AND PROPERTY OWNERS IN THE DEXTER COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SHALL BE AFFORDED AN OPPORTUNITY TO BE HEARD IN REGARD TO THE APPROVAL OF THE PROPOSED BUDGET.

THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE

DEXTER COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, COUNTIES OF WASHTENAW AND LIVINGSTON, MICHIGAN.

DEXTER COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

COUNTIES OF WASHTENAW AND LIVINGSTON, MICHIGAN

MARA GREATOREX, SECRETARY, BOARD OF EDUCATION

Publish:

The Sun Times News (publish June 3, 2020)