Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Debi Vanden Heuvel with Mahalo, Hawaiian for ‘Manta Ray.’ Inspiration for the quilt came from a night dive Debi and her husband Rick did with manta rays in Hawaii several years ago.

Forget everything you think you know about quilting. This isn’t your grandmother’s quilt.

Dexter resident Debi Vanden Heuvel will be traveling to Lancaster, PA, to compete in the American Quilter’ Society QuiltWeek – Lancaster Downtown 2020. Debi’s quilt, Mahalo (Manta Ray), was chosen by jury selection to be displayed.

“It’s fun being part of the event,” says Debi of the competition. “It would be nice to win, but more than that there are all of these amazing quilts on display. Talking to the quilters, I learn a lot of tips that I try to then take back home.”

Advertisement

Twenty-first-century quilting is radically different from prior generations. More and more, quilting is done as an art form. Debi’s work is a testament to quilt nouveau.

Debi is no stranger to winning herself and probably gives out as many tips as she receives.

Debi won Best Art/Innovative Quilt at the Sauder Village Quilt Show last May with “Camille”. You’ll never see this quilt on a bed. It is an imaginative art piece, a ‘collage quilt,’ created to be displayed for the delight of onlookers.

“Camille”

AQS QuiltWeek – Lancaster Downtown features over 200 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $54,000 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 35 states and 14 countries.

Debi has been making quilts for well over twenty years. For most of that time, she created traditional works that took scraps of fabric sewn together padded and backed into the folksy artwork commonly associated with quilts. You know, Little House on the Prairie quilt-making.

In recent years, however, Debi has been drawn into quilt-making as an art form. This out-of-the-box approach to using fabric as art has captured her imagination and she has flourished at it.

Modern quilts are more fusion than stitching. Debi explains that instead of sewing a quilt together piece by piece, as has been the traditional method ever since there have been scrapes of fabric and a need for blankets, every piece is cut out and laid out on a pre-determined pattern. She compares it to playing with Colorforms as a child. Pieces are chosen for their texture, pattern, color, and how that fits into the overall art design.



Debi has created many quilts in a variety of styles.

Now get this: Once the pieces have been chosen and the artwork is set, heat is applied to adhere the pieces to a specially prepared backing. This is what holds the pieces in place, not stitching. After the pieces are thus secured, then the stitching (or ‘quilting’) is added to embellish texture, design, and flow aspects. Other bling can be added for nuance. There really are no rules except there has to be some quilting in there somewhere. The possibilities are as limitless as your imagination.

“I don’t gravitate toward traditional fabrics,” says Debi. “I’ve made traditional quilts such as the U of M quilt for my son who graduated last December. But it’s the non-traditional quilts that really light the fires of my imagination.”

Debi has a certain advantage to feed her hobby. She works part-time in a fabric store where there is a constant stream of new fabrics and adornments coming through to keep her creative needle humming.

Looking at the intricacy of the Camille quilt, you could easily wonder how many years it took to create this.

“About two months,” says Debi. When asked how many hours that might be, it gets a little fuzzy. “It’s like a puzzle laid out on a table,” she explains. “You pause walking by to play with a few pieces. You dabble at it here and there. If I had to guess, maybe 100 hours?”

Mahalo will be on display at the Lancaster, PA, County Convention Center March 25-27 along with hundreds of other quilts. If by some strange coincidence you’re in town those days stop in and surprise Debi with a “hello” from back home.

Good luck Debi!